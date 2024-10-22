Titans Fall in Power Rankings After Bills Loss
The Tennessee Titans are still in the loss column following a 34-10 defeat against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 7.
With the loss, the Titans are now 1-5, holding one of the worst records in the NFL.
They also hold one of the bottom spots in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings, falling four spots from No. 27 to 31.
"I watched this Titans-Bills game in its entirety and if you asked me to describe to you how the team got up to a 10–0 lead before Buffalo unleashed 34 straight points, I don’t think I could do it. This offense makes every movement look incredibly difficult. Even the beloved running back checkdown," Orr writes.
Only the Carolina Panthers were ranked worse than the Titans in this week's ranking.
The Titans haven't shown a lot of promise so far this season. While they have been competitive in most games this season, they have been unable to figure out how to close games in the second half. The Titans led 10-7 at halftime against the Bills, but then proceeded to allow 27 second-half points in a blowout loss.
The only game the Titans have won so far this season came when the team faced off against the injured beyond belief Dolphins, who trotted out third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley for a start.
The Titans need to find a way to get back on track and get higher in the rankings. They could do that in Week 8 with a massive game against the Detroit Lions, who hold the No. 1 spot in the rankings after beating the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. However, given what the Titans and Lions have shown as of late, it would be the upset of the season if they pulled it off.
