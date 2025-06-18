Calvin Ridley Locked In For Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley had a rough first season in Nashville.
Ridley played well, notching over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive year, but the Titans didn't have the same amount of success as a team, winning just three games and accumulating the No. 1 overall pick in the process.
The Titans used that pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, and that could possibly give Ridley a bit of excitement going into the season.
"In his second season with the Titans, Ridley seems like he's really bought in. Don't get me wrong: I'm not saying Ridley wasn't on board last year," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"But from my perspective it seems like he's even more eager to work, and to embrace helping Ward, and the rookies around him. Ridley should benefit from having more skilled players around him this fall."
Perhaps the new energy Ward is providing is inspiring Ridley and putting him in position to succeed even more than he did last year.
Ridley caught passes in 2024 from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, so going from them to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft should excite any receiver that was also on last year's roster.
The adjustments might not necessarily be easy for Ridley, but the Titans have shown a commitment towards improving and winning, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Ridley was part of that movement a year ago, but it didn't pan out how the Titans had hoped from a winning perspective.
Ultimately, the Titans hope with Ridley back in the fold with Ward throwing passes to him that the two will celebrate a lot in the end zone and help the organization return to its winning ways.
