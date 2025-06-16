Cam Ward Proving Titans Right For No. 1 Pick Choice
The Tennessee Titans are beginning life with Cam Ward as their franchise quarterback, and things look very good at the moment.
Ward has yet to play a single snap in the NFL, but all signs are pointing to the decision to pick him as a smart one for the Titans.
Pro Football Network writer Jacob Infante believes Ward's development is the biggest takeaway from Titans minicamp this past week.
"All eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at the Tennessee Titans’ minicamp this year. It’s only practice, but the rookie quarterback lived up to the hype," Infante wrote.
"Ward completed 18 consecutive passes to close out June 10 practice. That included a perfect 11-for-11 performance in full-team drills. You take minicamp performances with a grain of salt, but the Titans still have to feel confident about their selection in the early stages."
Ward has passed the eye test so far this offseason, and that's part of the evaluation of a quarterback, but there's far more to it than just looking good.
The next step for Ward is seeing if he is able to do this in a preseason game, and his performance this August will likely determine if he can take the starting job from Will Levis.
Then, Ward will have to prove himself when the wins and losses begin to count in the regular season.
For now, Ward's swagger and ability to lead the team through the offseason are signs that he is going to be a great franchise quarterback for the Titans.
There will certainly be growing pains, and he won't be perfect, but the Titans have a strong blueprint to get back towards the top of the standings in the AFC South in the near future.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!