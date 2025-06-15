Titans Creeping Up in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are looking to grow after being the worst team in the NFL last season.
After taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick and making improvements across the roster, the Titans are doing just that.
NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich ranked all 32 teams in the league and placed the Titans at No. 29.
"The drumbeat of information on first-round QB Cam Ward has been nothing but positive since he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Titans," Ulrich wrote.
"Ward is beating everyone to the facility in the morning, conducting position meetings with his fellow rookies before coaches arrive, making highlight plays on the field and trash-talking star DT Jeffery Simmons. There have been mistakes and interceptions in practice, but Ward is checking the box for 'it factor' with flying colors so far."
The only teams that ranked behind the Titans were the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
Ward has looked the part of a No. 1 overall pick, but it will take more than that to no longer be considered one of the worst teams in the NFL.
"Some moves were made to improve, especially on the offensive line, but this is still a bottom-quartile roster in terms of talent," Ulrich wrote.
"Coaches can improve but it's still an open question about whether HC Brian Callahan and company have the goods to maximize Ward if it turns out he's truly a baller."
If the Titans can have small improvements in these other positions that need to be better, Tennessee will have a more well-rounded roster, and that could result in doubling or possibly tripling their win total from a year ago.
The Titans will report back to training camp next month as they look to move up the ladder in the power rankings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!