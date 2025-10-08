Calvin Ridley Back in Titans' Good Graces?
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is coming off the best game of his young season with five catches for 131 yards to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.
Ridley nearly eclipsed his yard total from the first four weeks (141) in the Cardinals game alone, marking his best performance of the season. Titans quarterback Cam Ward had kind words for Ridley after the game.
"It was real good. It was just good that we finally did it in a game. We did it all offseason, but now we're finally seeing eye-to-eye in the game," Ward said of Ridley.
"He made a ton of explosive plays for us. I think just his demeanor never changed throughout the game if we were down. And even when we had a two-minute drive, he just stayed right there and was ready to play, ready to get the ball. He's a big reason why we won today."
Ridley needed a performance like this to get some of his confidence back. Now that he has officially arrived for the 2025 season, it makes the Titans offense more dangerous for future opponents.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan addressed Ridley's struggles and bounce back opportunity, especially with his massive grab to put the team in range for the game-winning field goal.
"Huge for Calvin (Ridley)... Everything that we've been hoping to see from him. Making those plays in critical moments when we need them to be made," Callahan said. "To see him make that catch and put us in really close range for the field goal to win the game was a huge, huge play. You can't undersell how big of a play that was. It was a high degree of difficulty on the catch and it was great to see."
If Ridley can continue to play at this level, the Titans offense should have a chance to grab a few more wins this season. His presence when he's on top of his game puts the Titans in a far different space than when he isn't playing well.
The Titans hope Ridley can keep the rhythm going in Week 6 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.
