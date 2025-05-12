Cam Ward Building Chemistry With Titans WRs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a lot to figure out before he gets on a field during his rookie season.
Ward needs to learn an entirely new playbook while growing accustomed to a new group of receivers all while the game speed is rapidly changing.
Ward began that process at rookie minicamp over the weekend, where he got off to a great start.
"It felt great," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It felt good to throw the ball and get the timing down with the receivers."
"I still have a lot of stuff to get better on. I don't know the whole playbook yet, but I know the majority of it to go play a game. But I know I have a lot more work to do, and I am willing to do it."
Ward is no stranger to learning new playbooks and offenses. In college, he played for three different schools in five years, and he hasn't been in an offense for longer than two years, so he has had to learn on the fly before and meet new receivers.
This year, he'll have to do that with his best receiving corps to date, and he's impressed with what each of them have to bring to the table.
"(Elic), he is an explosive router runner, Chim is an explosive route runner as well," Ward said via Wyatt.
"I think (the team) added speed, even though we already had it, and I think me adjusting to those guys, what they have been showing me already, what I have to continue to show them, it has been good."
On top of that, Ward will have to work with the likes of Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson among others to turn the Titans offense around.
