Cam Ward Dazzles at Titans Minicamp Practice
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward showed why he was the No. 1 overall pick during the team's first mandatory minicamp practice.
According to Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, Ward has his "best practice of the offseason" while going up against the Tennessee defense. He finished 20 of 21 passing for the day during team periods, which was highlighted by 18 straight completions at one point.
This came after he had thrown an interception to linebacker Cody Barton on a pass across the middle of the field. Even though it's offseason practice, Ward's ability to bounce back from a mistake and light up the defense shows why the Titans view him as a franchise quarterback.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan said recently that he's been impressed by Ward's progress in a short time since being drafted.
"I think it's been great," Callahan said of Ward. "He's had a lot of learning that has occurred from just the act of doing and things that he's maybe used to doing that are different at this level and that's always for young quarterbacks the case, it's always going to feel different. So pleased with where he's at, he's picking it up pretty quickly as far as the mental part goes and we're learning every day he's out here."
However, Callahan has made it clear to Ward that things will only be getting tougher from here.
"Everybody always starts out of the gate pretty hot, you know? But you start to get into the actual routine and you understand how long of a season it is and the marathon that it is for young players from the time they finish their college season to the time they finish NFL season. I've made that point," Callahan said via Wyatt.
Ward will get his first chance to shine in front of fans when the Titans open up preseason action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 9.
