Cam Ward Fills Titans' Biggest Need
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a quarterback, which is why the team isn't wasting any time in the 2025 NFL Draft filling that need by taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
ESPN analyst Matt Miller believes Ward checks off the biggest need for the Titans.
"The Titans didn't participate in the QB market during free agency and enter the draft with Will Levisand a collection of career backups. Tennessee was 31st in QBR last season at 37.3. Ward is the top passer in the class and fills the team's top need," Miller writes.
The Titans hope that a new quarterback will trickle down and fix a lot of the issues that transpired with the team last season. Given that it is the most important position on the field, Ward will look to have a big impact on the Titans early in his career.
The Titans were 3-14 last season, and while there are more issues with the roster aside from quarterback, changing the signal caller could go a long way for the team. The question, however, is if Ward will be an upgrade for the team.
Ward is the best quarterback in this year's class, which is why the Titans aren't letting anyone else even have a chance at taking him. Tennessee feels as if he can be the franchise quarterback of the future that it is seeking.
That being said, is Ward's value growing because of the other weaker quarterbacks in the class, or is he genuinely the best player that the team can take?
All will be revealed in due time, but the Titans are taking a major risk here by taking Ward. It's a calculated risk, but any time a team goes for need over best player available, especially at No. 1 overall, there's always room for error.
