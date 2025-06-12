Cam Ward Has Lots to Prove to Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been the focal point of the offseason for the team.
After speculation regarding a trade for the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans opted to keep the selection to take Ward out of Miami, making him the potential next face of the franchise after Will Levis failed to prove himself in his first two seasons.
Ward has to prove that the Titans were right to pick him even though Levis is still on his rookie contract.
"Ward's inclusion on the list is pretty straight forward; the No. 1 overall pick, especially a quarterback, is always going to have pressure," CBS Sports contributor Josh Edwards wrote.
"Tennessee is saying that it will be an open competition between Ward and Levis, but that is probably an effort to prop up the latter's trade value. It would be a severe upset if the Miami product was not the starter Week 1."
Ward has looked the part of a franchise quarterback so far in his brief tenure with the Titans. He showcased leadership qualities shortly after being drafted by the Titans and has been an absolute gym rat in the facility.
Ward has spent a lot of time in the building preparing for the season ahead in hopes of being named the starter, showing the Titans that he wants to chase greatness.
That's exactly why the Titans felt confident using the No. 1 overall pick on him, and the team will hope that translates into on-field success.
Ward has all the tools needed to be a franchise quarterback, but he still has to be able to execute when it matters most. If he can do that, the Titans will be on their way towards escaping the doldrums of the NFL and back into contention.
