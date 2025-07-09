Titans Have NFL's Worst Skill Players
The Tennessee Titans are coming into the season with a lot to prove, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The team is building its offense around quarterback Cam Ward, but he will need a supporting cast that can help the Titans reach new heights.
However, that could be a bit of a challenge. ESPN insider Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 teams with their skill positions and placed the Titans in dead last.
"No. 1 pick Cam Ward's group of receivers are ... well-seasoned. Tyler Lockett, 32, was a cap casualty in Seattle whose numbers were way down during his final year with the Seahawks," Barnwell wrote.
"He joins to link up with 30-year-old Calvin Ridley, who was better moving around the formation in Tennessee after being trapped on the outside in Jacksonville, but he dropped seven passes and wasn't always the reliable target a struggling group of quarterbacks needed. Van Jefferson, a second-round pick in 2020, might be valued for his blocking and professionalism, but he has averaged 0.7 yards per route run over the past two seasons. This feels like a group where there could be three new starters in 2026."
"Rookie fourth-rounder Elic Ayomanor has the upside to push for a starting role and a leg up on a division rival; his best game at Stanford came in 2023, when a fair amount of his 294 receiving yards came past, over and through Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, who will see Ayomanor twice a year with the Jaguars."
The Titans receiving corps is a work in progress, but the hope is that Ward can elevate the position group enough to make them serviceable.
If the Titans can find a way to improve in an area they struggled in last season, they should be able to crawl out of last place in the AFC South.
The Titans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!