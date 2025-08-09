Cam Ward Leads All Titans Excitement
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener, which also marks the highly-anticipated debut of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Ward's debut has CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin excited to watch the matchup between the Titans and Bucs.
"Ward is flying under the radar despite literally being the top pick in the entire 2025 draft. Amid a candid training camp in which he's been transparent about Tennessee's growing pains, the Miami product is finally set to see some live action as the Titans begin preseason play," Benjamin wrote.
"Coach Brian Callahan may not wish to expose Ward to injury considering the gunslinger is already entrenched as the club's starter, but then again, Ward could use just about every ounce of pro-level experience he can get."
Tensions rose in joint practices this week between the Bucs and Titans as fights broke out left and right in the final meeting between the two teams earlier in the week. Now, each team gets to release that tension in a healthy way on the football field.
Despite the animosity brewing between the two sides, Ward is focused on his first game in a Titans uniform.
The No. 1 overall pick has insanely high expectations going into the game and he's pretty much the main focus for the Titans going into the preseason.
The team's success this season won't be defined by wins and losses, but rather how much Ward progresses. In this preseason contest, he gets to create the baseline, which should set the tone for the rest of the year.
If Ward plays well, it could add a lot of optimism for the Titans as they go into the rest of training camp. However, if he performs poorly, he'll have to look at himself in the mirror, watch the film and correct what went wrong in practice the following week.
Kickoff between the Titans and Bucs is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from inside Raymond James Stadium. The game can be streamed on the NFL+ app or watched locally on WKRN Channel 2.
