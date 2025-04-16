Cam Ward Had Long Journey Before Titans
The Tennessee Titans will welcome a group of players in the coming weeks who have gone through long journeys to get to the NFL.
Everyone's path is unique, especially for potential number one overall pick Cam Ward, who began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio with only seven NFL alumni, none of whom were even drafted into the league.
Ward spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine about his journey from playing football as a kid to potentially being the top pick in his draft class.
“I prayed for this moment, since I was 6 years old,” Ward said h/t AP writer Michael Marot.
“I think I could have gone to the NBA. I always told myself when I was a little kid, I wanted to go pro with something. So whether it was baseball, football or basketball. I always had that big dream, and I never let somebody stop me on it.”
Ward didn't get many D-I offers out of high school after not throwing the ball much in his offensive system at Columbia High School in Texas, but his determination and hard work through college at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami has paid off in the long run.
“From playing Wing-T to traveling to Pullman, Washington, all the way into Miami, I just think getting to experience different atmospheres, traveling across the country, it’s going to end up helping me in the long run,” Ward said via Marot. “At the end of the day, you never know where football will take you.”
Football is taking Ward to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where he is expected to be the number one overall pick. Then, there's a good chance he'll head down to Nashville.
