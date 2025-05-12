Cam Ward Speaks at Titans Rookie Minicamp
Tennessee Titans quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward met with the media Saturday following the second day of rookie minicamp.
He continued to say the kind of things that show the makings of a franchise quarterback, but overall, the light-install sessions were just a glimpse at what could lie ahead.
"It felt great," Ward said. "Day 2 getting it in, myself and some of the other rookies on the team, feel good to throw the ball, get some timing down with the receiver, see the defense work. But it's been good."
Ward spoke highly of his fellow rookies, but pointed out receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike as two that he's already looking to build a chemistry with.
"It's been real good, especially E, he's a supposed route runner," Ward said. "Chim from Florida, he's an explosive route runner as well. I think Coach Callahan added speed as well, even though we already had it. And I just think me adjusting to those guys, what they've been showing me already, what I got to continue to show them, it's been good."
However, what stood out from Ward's comments was his continued emphasis on getting to know everybody in the organization, including custodians and cafeteria workers.
"From learning the custodians names, the cafeteria, got a great building, the front office, all the way to my teammates," Ward said. I still have yet to meet all of them yet, because they're off right now, but I'll do that on Monday. But I'm excited. I'm excited to get the journey going with the team we have, the group we have. So, you know, I'm ready to get the wheels rolling."
Ward and the Titans will find out the preseason and regular season schedule during the NFL's official schedule release on May 14.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!