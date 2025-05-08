Titans Sign Five Rookie Draft Picks
The Tennessee Titans have started to sign a few members of their 2025 draft class as rookie minicamp gets set to begin.
Per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr., Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, Sacramento State offensive guard Jackson Slater, Cal cornerback Marcus Harris and Michigan running back Kalel Mullings.
The Titans have yet to sign top overall pick and former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who has already seemingly been handed the keys to the franchise after getting the No. 1 jersey personally handed to him by Oilers legend Warren Moon.
UCLA outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (second round, No. 52 overall), Florida receiver Chimere Dike (fourth round, 103 overall) and Texas tight end Gunnar Helm (fourth round, No. 120 overall) are also still unsigned.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and team president Chad Brinker met with the media recently to discuss the nine draft picks. Borgonzi pointed to selecting players that they felt could help establish a culture in Nashville.
"Those are the type of people we're trying to bring in here, high-character people," Borgonzi said. "Some of them were captains on teams, but that helps elevate the culture in here. When those people come in here and they work, there's a standard that we want to set here in this organization in terms of work ethic, accountability, being a good teammate. And all those guys check the box there. Look back to some of the free agents we brought in too. Like I said, if you keep on stacking those type of players in the locker room, that's going to change the culture."
The Titans will find out their complete 2025 slate during the league's official schedule release on Wednesday, May 14.
