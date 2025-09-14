Former Titans DE Signs With Cowboys
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is making his way back into the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that the team is signing former No. 1 overall pick and Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
Clowney, 32, played with the Titans in the 2020 season, recording 19 tackles in eight appearances for the team. Clowney signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Titans the year after they made it to the AFC Championship but he didn't have a major impact for the team as he suffered a knee injury that put him on injured reserve.
In 2021, Clowney signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, where he played for two years. Then, in 2023, Clowney inked a deal with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract. Clowney was part of the best defense in the NFL that saw the Ravens reach the AFC Championship Game, but the team lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on their run towards their third Super Bowl title in four season.
Last season, Clowney played for the Carolina Panthers, where he played and started in 14 games, recording 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
Clowney has the chance to be a rotational piece for a Cowboys defense in need of a pass rusher. The team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks just before the start of the season after a long request to be dealt.
The move gives Clowney a chance to compete for playing time on a Cowboys team that is looking to make a move towards the NFC playoff picture. Dallas was the No. 2 seed back in 2023, but failed to make the postseason last year after a myriad of injuries, including one for quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Titans won't see Clowney on the schedule this season, but if the former No. 1 overall pick were to stay in Dallas next season, Tennessee could line up against its one-time pass rusher on the other sideline.
