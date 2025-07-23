Seven Titans Players Competing for Returner Job
The Tennessee Titans have a handful of hopefuls in the running to be a return specialist for the team in the upcoming season.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt identified Chimere Dike, Tyjae Spears, James Proche II, Xavier Restrepo, Mason Kinsey, Jha'Quan Jackson and Julius Chestnut as the key players in the Titans' return specialist search.
Out of the seven, Dike could be the favorite going into training camp.
"The Titans will give a bunch of guys a chance to win jobs in the return game, with probably a half-dozen starting off in the competition at punt returner," Wyatt wrote.
"How guys perform in practices, and preseason games, will determine who ends up returning in Week One in Denver. Dike, the rookie from Florida, is a versatile player who has a chance to prove his value even more in the return game. I think he's a real contender to win both return jobs, although Spears and others will be in the mix as well."
Dike was drafted with the first pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this past season and could also challenge for reps at the wide receiver position during training camp.
Dike is competing alongside fellow fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford along with veterans Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett among others for playing time, but the easiest way for him to see the field is in the return man role.
In 14 returns last season at Florida, Dike averaged 13.4 yards per return, which would be a great help for the Titans as they look to reform their special teams unit.
Dike and his teammates will begin competing for the starting spot on special teams when training camp practice kicks off this week. The first opportunity to return in a game will come on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener.
