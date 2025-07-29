Titans Improvement Relies on One Player
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a lot of pressure on his shoulders as the No. 1 overall pick by the franchise.
The Titans are counting on Ward to be the one to bring the team out of the mud and back into relevancy in the NFL.
However, given the roster that surrounds him, Ward has to be absolutely electric for the Titans to get better in the upcoming season.
"For all the hype about Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the draft, don’t forget that a lot of scouts thought he would have been the fifth or sixth best had he gone one year earlier," FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote.
"So it’s best to temper expectations. They bolstered their offensive line, adding LT Dan Moore and RG Kevin Zeitler, and brought some veteran receivers (Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett). Ward should be good, but he’s going to have to be great quickly for the Titans to have much of a chance."
The Titans don't need to be perfect right out of the gate, but they certainly want to have at least a little bit of urgency this season.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan is likely on the hot seat, so the coaching staff will do whatever it takes to ensure that the team is winning as many games as possible.
Callahan was surprisingly retained after finishing with a 3-14 record in his first season as head coach. While a firing would have been justified, it was general manager Ran Carthon and quarterback Will Levis who were ultimately deemed responsible for the failure of the season.
Now, with Ward and general manager Mike Borgonzi in the fold, Callahan needs the quarterback to pan out, otherwise it will be his job on the line.
