Titans Second-Year Defender Turning Heads
The Tennessee Titans have an open competition in training camp for the startling linebacker position alongside Cody Barton.
Barton, 28, is the only guaranteed starting linebacker after he signed a three-year deal during the offseason. Barton has emerged as a leader for the defense and is mentoring the younger players in the unit.
One of those players is James Williams, the de facto leader for the training camp battle at linebacker. Barton had kind words for Williams as he goes through training camp.
“Being a [former defensive back] helps in the pass game obviously, with the routes and stuff,” Barton said via Nashville Post reporter John Glennon.
"But in the box, run-game wise, everything happens quick. The keys happen a lot faster. So your recognition and diagnosis of things that happen is a lot faster, versus standing back 10 to 12 [yards].
“But he’s doing good. He’s growing and learning, and I’m excited to see where he takes it this whole camp.”
Williams was a safety coming out of college at Miami, but the Titans saw a future for him at linebacker. There has been a recent trend of safeties moving down to linebacker in recent years, especially for players like Williams who stand 6-4 and weigh 231 pounds.
Williams talked briefly about his development from safety to linebacker.
“I feel like I’ve developed myself,” Williams said via Glennon. “I took the time and invested myself this offseason, put the right things in my body and my mind to [help me] perform how I do. For people to see the difference, I’ve got to continue to do that.”
Williams will continue to get better during his second training camp and he'll have a chance to showcase his growth when the Titans face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener on Aug. 9.
