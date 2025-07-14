Cam Ward Will Define Titans Offseason
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is being given the keys to the franchise after being named the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward will have the chance to learn and grow while also playing as a rookie under center for the Titans.
ESPN insider Seth Walder believes Ward will define how the Titans perform in the upcoming season.
"The most important decision the Titans made wasn't much of one at all. The QB-needy Titans had the No. 1 pick in a draft with one quarterback viewed substantially above the rest," Walder wrote.
"The result of this offseason will swing more on Ward's performance than anything else, but it was the choices made around the rookie that involved real decisions."
Teams are often defined by how well their quarterbacks play and the Titans are no different. It's not easy being a rookie starting quarterback in the NFL, but Ward won't be handed any handouts because he is a first-year player.
Ward has to find a way to be successful early in order to make his team look smart. The Titans could have had a surer bet with the No. 1 overall pick by drafting top pass rusher Abdul Carter or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, but they decided to take Ward in hopes that he could be the quarterback that leads the team to a Super Bowl someday.
Ward will likely be given at least two seasons to figure things out, but he will be judged as soon as preseason begins. Results won't matter until Week 1, but Ward has a bit of pressure to perform right away in order to get some of the critics to quiet their criticisms.
Ward and the Titans report to training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!