Can Titans Poach Division Rival in Free Agency?
The Tennessee Titans sat idly as their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars made some noise and cleared some cap space before the start of free agency.
The Jags cut Pro Bowl return specialist Devin Duvernay, former Titans wideout Josh Reynolds, cornerback Ronald Darby and tight end Evan Engram days before the start of free agency.
The Titans, in need of some tight end help, could pursue Engram if the price is right.
"He was set to earn $14.75 million, which would have been the final year of a three-year, $41.25 million contract (with $25.5 million guaranteed) he signed just before training camp in 2023," ESPN's Michael DiRocco writes.
"Engram, 30, signed a one-year, $9 million contract in March 2022 and went on to set career highs in catches (73) and receiving yards (766) that season. The Jaguars used the franchise tag on him but worked out a deal before camp and Engram caught 114 passes (the second most in franchise history and second most by a tight end in NFL history) for 963 yards and four touchdowns in the first year of his new deal."
While the Titans still have Chig Okonkwo as the starter, he is a free agent after the 2025 campaign. Putting Engram there on a long-term contract to replace him would be ideal for the Titans.
Assuming Tennessee will have a new quarterback under center next season, it will be important to give him a reliable target in the middle of the field. That's why it makes sense to go out and sign Engram.
Tight end may not be the biggest need that the Titans need to fill this offseason, but they need strong players, and that's what Engram would be able to bring to the table in Nashville.
