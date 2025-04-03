Titans Showing Interest in Thrilling WR
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to host a meeting with an interesting wide receiver prospect in the weeks ahead of this month's draft. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are one of many teams set to host Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond on a top-30 visit.
The Titans file in alongside the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills as teams preparing to bring Bond in for their own pre-draft meetings.
Bond is one of the more intriguing options to take note of as a mid-round option in this year's draft, and could be a prime candidate to help the Titans answer their lingering receiver questions ahead of next season. During his last season at Texas, Bond put together 34 catches, 540 yards, and five touchdowns as a part of the Longhorns' strong offensive attack.
At 5-foot-11 with top-tier speed, Bond could fill in as a perfect option as Tennessee's slot receiver with an opportunity to make an impact from day one of the season. As the Titans' collection of wideouts is currently headlined by Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson, it's a unit that could benefit from a few touchups around the edges.
Now with a top-30 visit scheduled with Bond, the Titans brass can get a closer look at the 21-year-old pass catcher, and perhaps entertain selecting him with a day two pick, or even a day three if he manages to fall in their lap.
Looking ahead to the Titans' draft capital, they won't have a pick scheduled the third round, leaving either the 35th-overall spot in the second or the 103rd-overall selection in the fourth being Bond's most likely placements to Tennessee. Maybe even a trade-up could be in play as well.
Needless to say, keep a keen eye on the Texas wide receiver in the weeks ahead of the draft officially going down.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!