Coach: Titans Star Can Be NFL's Best Player
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat had a strong start to his career in his first season in the league.
The second-round pick out of Texas in the 2024 NFL Draft recorded 51 tackles in his first season with the Titans, establishing himself as a key piece of the defense early in the year.
Sweat is excited for what's to come in his second season with the team.
"I am very excited going into my second year," Sweat said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I feel a lot more comfortable playing this game, especially my second year in this league."
"I am ready, and it's going to be good, man."
It's a blanket statement to say things "will be good," but it means more when a coach backs that up.
Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker believes Sweat can be one of the best players in the league.
"What's improved is he walks out here, and he's seen the speed of the game before, it is not new to him," Rocker said of Sweat via Wyatt. "And, he has a better feel for his mates next to him."
"I have no doubts he wants to be good. … I want him to be the best player in the NFL, that is my goal for him. But he has to take the bull by the horns… He just has to keep working to make his imprint in this league."
Sweat has the work ethic necessary to be a high-level defensive tackle in the NFL. He already proved that in his first season. Things could get even better in Year 2, but he has to put in the work if he wants to improve even further.
Sweat will be at the Titans mandatory minicamp from June 10-12.
