Cowboys Host Former Retired Titans OL
The Dallas Cowboys are showing interest in a former member of the Tennessee Titans, though his time in Nashville was short-lived.
Per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys hosted former Titans offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles for a workout recently. Charles had signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Tennessee in March 2024 but surprisingly retired prior to the start of the regular season.
Now after some time away, he's targeting a comeback.
"The Cowboys worked out veteran OL Saahdiq Charles today, source says," Garafolo wrote on X. The former fourth-round pick of the Commanders recently came out of retirement after walking away last summer during camp with the Titans."
Charles has started 18 of 35 career games. He was originally selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a National Championship at LSU alongside Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and more. After being drafted, he signed a four-year, $4.09 million contract with Washington.
He saw 1,118 career snaps with Washington along with 108 snaps on special teams.
Charles never appeared in a game for Tennessee despite saying upon arriving to Nashville that many of teammates in Washington were excited to see him reunite with Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
"It was amazing, especially playing with Washington for four years," Charles told reporters. "I played with Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses, a lot of his guys he had in Washington. And I even talked to them like, 'I'm gonna go over there with Bill (Callahan).' So it's been a blessing just to be here, get the opportunity to work and get better with my teammates."
While the Cowboys decide if they want to sign Charles, the Titans will continue having their focus on the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.
