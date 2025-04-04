All Titans

Titans Could Target Bears WR

The Tennessee Titans may rely on a veteran Chicago Bears wideout to fill a need for them.

Jeremy Brener

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after a touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans are in need of a wide receiver after what the first half of free agency brought.

The Titans signed Van Jefferson, but lost Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd has yet to re-sign, so Tennessee has a hole at the position.

There's reason to believe that the Titans could sign veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who USA Today writer Tyler Dragon named as one of the top 10 free agents still available.

"Mike Williams wants to get the band back together in LA. Allen isn’t too far removed from breaking the Chargers single-season receptions record in 2023," Dragon writes.

"The veteran wideout didn’t have the same production during his lone year in Chicago. There were signs of slippage in his age-32 season, but some of that could be attributed to the difficulties of catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He still caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, so there's plenty left in the tank."

The Bears brought Allen in as a safety blanket for Williams, and the Titans could use him in a similar role if they were to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.

Allen will likely weigh his options after the draft and consider teams that need a wide receiver. The Titans shouldn't pass up on a receiver if he becomes available during the draft, but the team has a number of needs to fulfill, and there might not be great value for the wideouts.

Allen would add that veteran presence to the receiver room that a young quarterback needs, and that would make the Titans that much better on the offensive side of the ball. It's now up to general manager Mike Borgonzi to see if it's an investment worth making.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News