Titans Could Target Bears WR
It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans are in need of a wide receiver after what the first half of free agency brought.
The Titans signed Van Jefferson, but lost Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd has yet to re-sign, so Tennessee has a hole at the position.
There's reason to believe that the Titans could sign veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who USA Today writer Tyler Dragon named as one of the top 10 free agents still available.
"Mike Williams wants to get the band back together in LA. Allen isn’t too far removed from breaking the Chargers single-season receptions record in 2023," Dragon writes.
"The veteran wideout didn’t have the same production during his lone year in Chicago. There were signs of slippage in his age-32 season, but some of that could be attributed to the difficulties of catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He still caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, so there's plenty left in the tank."
The Bears brought Allen in as a safety blanket for Williams, and the Titans could use him in a similar role if they were to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Allen will likely weigh his options after the draft and consider teams that need a wide receiver. The Titans shouldn't pass up on a receiver if he becomes available during the draft, but the team has a number of needs to fulfill, and there might not be great value for the wideouts.
Allen would add that veteran presence to the receiver room that a young quarterback needs, and that would make the Titans that much better on the offensive side of the ball. It's now up to general manager Mike Borgonzi to see if it's an investment worth making.
