Titans Predicted to Move On From Big-Name Signing
The Tennessee Titans have suffered through a rough 2024 NFL season. After losing last week, the Titans dropped to 3-10 on the season and thers has been almost nothing to be excited about from the year.
None of the biggest questions have been answered. Tennessee will head into the offseason with some major decisions to make.
Obviously, the first question on the list will be the future of the quarterback position. Will Levis did not sell himself as the long-term franchise quarterback this year. In fact, he added more questions as the season moved forard.
Defensively, the Titans did not take the leap forward that was expected. However, they also haven't had L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie for a huge chunk of the season.
All of that being said, there are quite a few players that Tennessee will need to decide about.
One of those players is linebacker Kenneth Murray.
Justin Melo of Titan Sized has predicted that the Titans will end up moving on from Murray in the offseason.
"Murray has been the lone constant at linebacker for the Titans this season. They traded his original running mate Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks. Fill-in Jack Gibbens later suffered a season-ending injury. Gibbens had been playing well, and his absence has led to more uncertainty. None of this provides a good enough reason to keep Murray around. The Titans also have two 2024 draft picks, Cedric Gray and James Williams, waiting in the wings."
It's a brutal reality for Murray. he has been the best linebacker on the team this season, but likely will still be on his way out of town and looking for a new job.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season with Tennessee, Murray has played in 12 games. He has totaled 86 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and two defended passes.
At 26 years old, Murray will not last long on the free agency market. There are quite a few teams around the NFL who could use an upgrade at his position.
All of that being said, the Titans could end up deciding to bring him back. However, they do have young linebackers ready to play more in 2025, which could end up leading to the above prediction becoming true.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!