Titans Urged to Make Shocking QB Move Before Week 15
The Tennessee Titans dropped to 3-10 on the season with their disappointing Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the loss, they reached a new low.
Despite playing in a very favorable matchup that offered them a great chance to get a win, the Titans scored just six points. They ended up losing by a final score of 10-6.
Following the game, there are some knee-jerk reactions being suggested.
Bleacher Report has suggested one of the more drastic moves. They have urged the team to consider making a shocking quarterback decision before Week 15.
With Tennessee preparing to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, they believe that the Titans should bench quarterback Will Levis. He's dealing with a shoulder injury again, but they think that the team needs to see what else they have without an injured Levis messing things up.
"One of the primary goals of this season was to figure out if Levis can be a franchise quarterback. He still puts some great plays on film, but there's also a lot of bad play out there too. What's concerning for the Kentucky product right now is that he told reporters he reaggravated his sprained AC joint during the game against the Jaguars. The coaching staff needs to get a look at what some of the young guys can do in the offense and that doesn't necessarily happen with a banged-up Levis at quarterback."
Sitting Levis would end his hopes of proving that he can be a long-term franchise quarterback. He has yet to do enough to earn the right to come back as the clear-cut starter in 2025.
Benching him would take away any opportunity that the franchise has to continue evaluating him in 2024.
Perhaps they have already seen enough. Maybe they already know their decision at quarterback.
Does Mason Rudolph actually give Tennessee a better chance to see what else they have offensively? A slightly banged up Levis is probably a superior quarterback to Rudolph.
All of that being said, the season has been embarrassing for the Titans and they will head into the offseason with a ton of questions to be answered. It will be interesting to see what they end up doing, especially at quarterback.
