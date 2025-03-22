Dan Moore Brings Strong Work Ethic to Titans
Tennessee Titans left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is going to be one of the most important parts of the offense next season and beyond.
Many will look towards Moore as a leader, and the $82 million free agent signee from the Pittsburgh Steelers wants to lead by example for his new team.
"I feel like I am a hard worker, without a doubt," Moore said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Definitely a guy who is going to lead young guys, try to be vocal in the room when need be. I am a guy who is easy to get along with. I would like to say I have somewhat of a big personality at times. I love to bring smile and joy to people. So, hopefully I can bring energy to the room.
"I also want to bring a type of demeanor and a type of swagger that we need on the offensive line to go and compete against some of these defensive ends and defensive tackles in this league. I want to put the onus on the offensive front, and I want us to be the leaders of the offense and be the reason why our offense is successful. I am just going to carry that mentality, that energy with me every single day and hopefully the team and the players and the coaches will see that."
The offensive line was a major weakness for the Titans this past season as they were all learning how to play with each other for the first time.
Moore is a new addition to the team, but if he can make his presence known early during OTA's and training camp, he can set the tone for how the offensive line will perform during the season.
