All Titans

Dan Moore Brings Strong Work Ethic to Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dan Moore is ready to go to work.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) crosses the goal line behind offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. New England won 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) crosses the goal line behind offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. New England won 21-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Titans left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is going to be one of the most important parts of the offense next season and beyond.

Many will look towards Moore as a leader, and the $82 million free agent signee from the Pittsburgh Steelers wants to lead by example for his new team.

"I feel like I am a hard worker, without a doubt," Moore said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Definitely a guy who is going to lead young guys, try to be vocal in the room when need be. I am a guy who is easy to get along with. I would like to say I have somewhat of a big personality at times. I love to bring smile and joy to people. So, hopefully I can bring energy to the room.

"I also want to bring a type of demeanor and a type of swagger that we need on the offensive line to go and compete against some of these defensive ends and defensive tackles in this league. I want to put the onus on the offensive front, and I want us to be the leaders of the offense and be the reason why our offense is successful. I am just going to carry that mentality, that energy with me every single day and hopefully the team and the players and the coaches will see that."

The offensive line was a major weakness for the Titans this past season as they were all learning how to play with each other for the first time.

Moore is a new addition to the team, but if he can make his presence known early during OTA's and training camp, he can set the tone for how the offensive line will perform during the season.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News