Deion Sanders FaceTimes Shedeur During Titans Meeting
The Tennessee Titans got their first look at one of their top candidates for the number-one overall pick in this offseason's draft on Friday upon their meeting with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
And according to reports, it sounds like the Titans also got some time with his college head coach and father, Deion Sanders during the meeting as well.
According to insider Turron Davenport of NFL Nation, Coach Prime had a moment on FaceTime with Shedeur during his meeting with the Titans brass.
During the meeting with the Titans staff including names like Brian Callahan, Mike Borgonzi, and Chad Brinker, the group seemingly liked what they saw from Sanders-- making a good impression with standout maturity and personality.
Sanders is coming off a strong season with the Buffaloes, posting 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 74.4% completion rate during the 13 games he suited up for.
Sanders isn't a perfect prospect, but there's some clear upside within his chances at being a franchise quarterback at the next level. With strong accuracy and processing ability, along with now checking the boxes off-the-field, he presents a lot to like as the potential number one player off the board.
Sanders' chances to land at the top spot are off to an impressive start considering his successful first meeting is now in the books. Still, it will likely be an extensive and long-winded search for the Titans to find their starting quarterback in 2025.
Luckily for the Titans, they have tons of time at their disposal to land on their decision at number one, whether that choice lands on Sanders, Cam Ward, or potentially in another direction. The NFL Draft will kick off in Green Bay from Lambeau Field on Thursday, April 24th.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!