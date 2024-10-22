Titans' Brian Callahan Catches Heat for QB Decision
The Tennessee Titans are in the loss column once again after falling 34-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.
Mason Rudolph was tabbed the starting quarterback for the game after Will Levis couldn't shake off the pain from a shoulder injury he had back in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
While Levis has struggled throughout the year, tallying just 95 yards in his last game in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, it was clear that Rudolph wasn't the solution to Tennessee's problems.
"Titans coach Brian Callahan made a head-scratching decision in this game, and it was a decision that flipped the game in Buffalo's favor. On Tennessee's first possession of the second half, Callahan had the Titans go for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 44 with a QB who was making his first start of the season (Mason Rudolph). The fourth-down conversion failed, the Bills scored a TD a few plays later and the game felt over after that. To add insult to injury, Callahan's offense put up just 72 yards in the second half. With Will Levis out, the Titans offense took a step back," CBS Sports contributor John Breech writes.
Rudolph played well in relief of Levis when he got hurt a few weeks ago, so there was some chance that the Titans would find new life with a new signal-caller. In the first half, Rudolph had the Titans flowing nicely, but it was short-lived. The Titans were stalled on offense in the second half, leading to another loss.
Maybe Rudolph will produce different results if given another chance to start, but he has proven that he is not definitely better than Levis, which means the team should revert back to its original starter when he becomes healthy again.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!