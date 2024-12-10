Analyst Brutally Slams Titans' Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a horrendous effort on Sunday, dropping their record to 3-10 on the season.
While the loss certainly helped the Titans' draft positioning, it was still frustrating, nonetheless.
Afterward, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan tried to find some silver linings to take away from the contest, which is typical coach speak.
However, Jimmy Morris of Music City Miracles doesn't want to hear it.
"After the game yesterday, Brian Callahan said there were a lot of positive things the Tennessee Titans did in the 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars," Morris wrote. "For the most part, Callahan has been great at the podium. This was a terrible angle to take. Your offense just failed to score a touchdown and get to 200 yards passing against the worst defense in the entire NFL."
Morris is right in that there really weren't many positives to point to in the Titans' Week 14 loss. Tony Pollard did have a really impressive performance, rushing for 109 yards. But that was about it from an offensive standpoint.
Tennessee entered the season with playoff aspirations after a free-agent spending spree in which the Titans added major pieces on both sides of the ball.
Obviously, Tennessee's offseason haul has backfired, and the Titans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The good news is that Tennessee is slated to have expansive cap room heading into 2025, so the Titans will get another crack at improving the roster after the season.
But can Tennessee be trusted to fill out the roster after failing so miserably last spring?
It remains to be seen, but perhaps the Titans will be able to hit it big in the NFL Draft. Whether or not they actually select a quarterback, though, is anyone's guess.
