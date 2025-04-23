Details Emerge on Giants Trade Offer to Titans
The Tennessee Titans have turned down an offer from the New York Giants, instead hanging onto the No. 1 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Giants offered to trade up from their No. 3 position with a trade that may have included a package of picks, among them a third-round pick. The offer was kept largely under wraps, and speculation arose when Mike Borgonzi, general manager for the Titans, was seen chatting it up with Giants general manager Joe Schoen in Palm Beach last month at the annual league meeting. After deliberations among management, the Titans are staying put.
"It's such a long process and we wanted to go through the whole thing," Mike Borgonzi, Titans general manager said in a press conference on Tuesday. "We did our due diligence [and] went through the process to listen to those offers. We've come to a consensus, the entire organization is to stay at that pick."
The organization is expected to snap up Miami's Cam Ward on Thursday in a move that would aim to make a franchise QB out of the young prospect. The team has struggled to find such an upstart in recent years, but they have high hopes for this and future drafts. Chad Brinker, Titans' president of football operations has said that he hopes to have "30 picks in the next three years", with 12 in the top 10.
This move means the Titans will not pick in the third round, as they traded the opportunity to Kansas City in exchange for CB L'Jarius Sneed back in January.
