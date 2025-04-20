Titans Could Keep Will Levis After NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are undergoing a quarterback change next season, as they are looking to draft Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that Ward is best fit for the Titans over any other team.
"The Titans are apparently 'sold' on the Miami product in the top spot, and recent mock drafts throughout the country reflect that," Gagnon writes.
"I'm not going to pretend to know he's the real deal, because nobody does. That said, he can make all the throws and his red flags are addressable. You don't get a shot like this often, and Ward is worth the swing at the top."
This puts Will Levis in a bit of a bind. While the Titans signed Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle this offseason, Gagnon thinks that the team will keep Levis as Ward's backup for the 2025 season.
"Late in March, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the franchise hadn't had any trade discussions around Levis and the third-year quarterback "has a chance to compete for a starting job."
"That's about what you would expect him to say, but even if true, it could change based on how things play out with Rodgers, Cousins, Carr and on draft weekend," Gagnon writes.
The Titans will likely receive offers on Levis, but in the case that Ward isn't ready for Week 1 or he gets injured at some point in the season, Tennessee will likely prefer its 2023 second-round pick over Allen and Boyle.
Allen has been a third-string quarterback over the last few years, and Boyle is a journeyman with five career starts across seven NFL seasons.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7 p.m. CT inside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
