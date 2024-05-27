Did Titans Overpay Star WR?
The Tennessee Titans are viewed on the outside as one of the NFL's rebuilding teams, but that isn't necessarily how they see themselves.
That was proven when the Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal this offseason, stunning the rest of the league.
Bleacher Report believes the Titans may end up regretting the pricey contract.
"Ridley was mostly fine in his lone season with the rival Jacksonville Jaguars. After missing all of 2022 while suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Ridley returned to catch 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Those are decent numbers, but they don't exactly warrant the kind of money Tennessee spent to pull Ridley out of Jacksonville," Bleacher Report writes.
Ridley is now in the top 10 for highest-paid receivers in the NFL, which is a lot considering he only played five games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined. Ridley also isn't the top receiver in the offense this season; that role goes to DeAndre Hopkins, who is making $13 million this season.
Ridley could match his production from his lone year with the Jaguars, but it's hard to see him be consistent like that for his next four seasons. Ridley will be 33 years old by the end of the deal, making him an unlikely candidate to be worth $23 million per year.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!