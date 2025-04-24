Does Titans Draft Change After Tyler Lockett Signing?
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for the NFL Draft, but they made a quick addition before to boost their wide receiver depth.
Former Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett announced on social media that he would join the Titans, giving potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward a veteran target in the offense.
The Titans were in the mix to take a wide receiver, potentially as early as No. 35 overall in the second round, but does the Lockett signing change Tennessee's plans?
The Titans now have Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson and Treylon Burks as their top four receivers going into training camp. It's a group of veterans for Ward to throw to, but there is reason to believe that the group is incomplete.
The foursome combined for 1,927 receiving yards last season, with Ridley accounting for 1,017 of those, so the production isn't quite where it should be in terms of a full offense.
The move doesn't mean that the Titans shouldn't go for a receiver at any point in the draft, but the signing does give Tennessee some flexibility when it comes to what position the team will look for.
At some point during the weekend, the Titans will probably take a receiver, and it still could be with that early second-round pick. The team could even use that pick to trade back into the latter part of the first round to take someone like Missouri's Luther Burden III or Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka.
It also gives the Titans some flexibility to trade Burks, as his name has been floated around in trade rumors lately.
Ultimately, signing Lockett gives the Titans a little more wiggle room to operate with going into draft weekend, and that should be viewed as a positive.
