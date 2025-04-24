Titans Sign Former Seahawks All-Pro WR
The Tennessee Titans have added a former All-Pro wideout to their offense, just hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a post on X from free agent Tyler Lockett, the former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver announced his signing to the Titans.
Lockett, the 32-year-old former Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent as a kick returner, was on the free agent market for just over a month this offseason after parting ways with the Seahawks after ten seasons, and now joins the second team of his career in Tennessee for the year ahead.
During his last season with Seattle, he put together 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns through 17 total games, emerging as Seattle's third-leading receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and now-traded DK Metcalf.
Throughout his career since joining the Seahawks as a third-round pick in the 2015 draft, the pass catcher has remained a consistent, strong target since elevating further from his special teams role, putting together four-straight 1,000-yard campaigns from 2019 to 2022.
Now, Lockett will look to bring that consistent production to a new situation in Nashville.
The Titans' newest signing in Lockett now places him in a wide receiver room headlined by Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Treylon Burks, marking a much-needed veteran addition to the offense.
For Lockett, he'll be set to catch passes next season from projected number-one overall pick Cam Ward, slotted to be the first player off the board on Thursday when the Titans select with their top slot. He, alongside Ridley and Jefferson, will offer veteran, experienced receivers for a rebuilding offense and should be major assets in Tennessee's passing attack for 2025.
Regardless, Lockett will enter the mix as yet another valued addition to the offense ahead of the second season in the Brian Callahan era, and should lead to some much improved results in the league standings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!