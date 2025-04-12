Draft Analyst Identifies 'Fantastic' WR Fit for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to add a wide receiver at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Whoever they choose is likely to pair with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller believes that Missouri's Luther Burden III would be a great fit for the Titans with the No. 35 overall pick.
"I'm going to continue to bang the table for Burden as a first-round talent, but the buzz around the league is he'll likely be available in Round 2. If that's the case, he should come off the board within the first few selections of Day 2. Burden has an excellent ability to pick up extra yards after the catch and has upside as an outside X receiver. He would be a fantastic fit with Ward in Tennessee," Miller wrote.
Burden has been linked to the Titans throughout the pre-draft process as a potential fit for the Titans, and if he were to join Tennessee, he would likely be a Week 1 starter if he proves to be healthy.
The Titans hosted Burden for an official pre-draft visit, so there is interest from Tennessee's side in adding him to the offense.
Tennessee could certainly use another receiver opposite Calvin Ridley to help make him more of a threat in the offense. If the Titans rolled out the receiver corps that it currently has, they would likely see Ridley double-teamed a lot. That's why Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a common target for the Titans last season, but he left in free agency for the Miami Dolphins.
Therefore, adding a receiver like Burden would go a long way for the Titans, and it would give the offense another much-needed weapon moving forward.
