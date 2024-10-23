Eagles DT Makes Sense for Titans
The Tennessee Titans don't have much depth on the defensive line, so that could prompt the team to make a play for some backups at the position in free agency.
Bleacher Report suggests that the Titans should look to sign Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams in the offseason.
"The Titans are obviously early in a rebuild, and the defensive line should be among the top priorities. Jeffery Simmons is a star interior defender and T'Vondre Sweat is a promising nose tackle prospect, but the Titans don't have many other talents to lean on outside of those two," Bleacher Report writes. "Milton Williams isn't a superstar, but he has been a solid rotational option for the Eagles. If he wants to go somewhere he can take on a bigger role and probably get paid well, the Titans could be the right fit."
Williams, 25, was a third-round pick by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. While Williams wasn't a primary starter in his first two seasons, he was elevated to the starting lineup last season for 10 games and has started five of the first six games for the Eagles this season.
So far in 2024, Williams has nine tackles and 1.5 sacks, which puts him on pace for a successful season.
Defensive tackle is lower on the priority list for the Titans than other positions like quarterback and right tackle, but the team does need to add some depth there. Signing someone like Williams in free agency will free up the Titans to draft other positions. Considering the Titans just used a second-round pick on T'Vondre Sweat, the team might look to get younger at other spots, allowing them to find a veteran or two on the defensive line.
