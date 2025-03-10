ESPN Analyst Shares Interesting Titans Quarterback Scenario
Over the weekend, ESPN analysts weighed in on how the Tennessee Titans should address the quarterback position.
Three takes were shared - a segment available on YouTube - and all three including free agency and NFL Draft considerations.
The Titans hold the No. 1 overall selection, of course, followed by No. 35 at the top of the second round, a pair of fourth-round picks, two fifth-round selections, a one pick in each of the sixth and seventh rounds.
Among the takes, a particularly interesting scenario was shared by Bill Barnwell, a scenario with a quarterback added through the NFL Draft, but not necessarily through a Day One pick.
“I'm going with Will Howard, obviously, not with their first draft pick, but with a second selection because they're going to use the first pick on Abdul Carter in this scenario,” Barnwell said.
“Look at what the Eagles did, right? I mean, we just saw them win the Super Bowl with a great pass rush. The Titans just cut Harold Landry, the veteran edge rusher. There's an open spot there.
“So, Abdul Carter on the edge with Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat. Bring in Will Howard maybe with your second round pick, maybe a trade up to the end of the first round.
“But I like what we saw, the explosive growth from him in college. He grew massively year on year as a prospect, just like Joe Burrow did. I don't think it's the same caliber of prospect, of course. But I think you have the opportunity to grow with the system, have a guy who can throw down field.
“We saw a lot of explosive plays in that offense, and then he's adding maybe the best player in the draft in the first round. So, maybe you hit on two spots in the same draft. It's a great landing opportunity for Tennessee.”
To Barnwell’s point, not only did the Eagles win the Super Bowl through its relentless pass rush, it's also true that the Philadelphia offense was led by a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who was selected in the early second round (as Howard would be selected by the Titans in this hypothetical scenario).
After transferring to Ohio State following four seasons with Kansas State, Howard was stellar throughout the 2024-25 season.
With lethal weapons surrounding him, Howard finished with a 73-percent completion rate - 309 completions on 423 attempts - with 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns, an NFL-sized quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.
