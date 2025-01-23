ESPN Makes Intriguing Draft Prediction for Titans
The Tennessee Titans and new general manager Mike Borgonzi have a pressing decision on their hands for the franchise's number one pick in this year's draft.
It's the first time the Titans have held the honor of landing atop the first round since 2016 when they traded the spot away to the Los Angeles Rams, and with it comes some enormous pressure. The franchise has missed the playoffs for the past three seasons and needs to correct course as quickly as possible. Hitting a home run at pick-one is a surefire way to do so, but the concept is easier said than done.
However, by swinging on a potential franchise quarterback at the top spot, it's gives any spiraling team a strong chance to get back on track.
That's exactly how ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Titans attacking the top of this year's draft. With the first-overall pick in his newest mock, Tennessee landed on Miami quarterback Cam Ward to help iron out their situation at signal caller.
"I'm sure new general manager Mike Borgonzi will listen to trade offers here, but his real decision should come down to Ward vs. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders," Kiper Jr. said. "I actually have Sanders ranked one spot ahead of Ward on my Big Board (No. 4 overall). Ward has the early top-pick buzz around the league, though, so that's where I'm leaning for now. He extends plays with his creativity, mobility and strong arm. Ward led the nation with 39 touchdown passes this season, and he'd help put the Titans back on track."
The Titans will have an array of options on the table with their top pick. They could turn to the quarterback position for Ward or Shedeur Sanders. They could turn towards the best player in the draft outside of a spot under center, potentially for Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. Perhaps a trade could even be on the horizon if an opposing front office has enough to offer.
But in this scenario, Ward is the guy for the job, and the decision would be far from a poor direction to go.
The top quarterback in this class between the top two candidates likely comes down to personal preference or even a coin toss. But, if the Miami signal-caller has traits that Borgonzi, head coach Brian Callahan, and the rest of the Titans brass covet enough to trust him with the keys to the franchise, he'll be a hard prospect to pass on.
Ward was a Heisman finalist, and was top-three in the nation for passing yards, touchdowns, and yards per attempt. This quarterback class might not be as prestigious as others have been in years past, yet there's enough to be excited about with the Miami product to make a solid case for him being the number-one selection come late April.
A ton of time remains for the Titans and their front office to land on their final decision, but as Kiper and a bundle of others see it, Ward could be the player to keep a major eye on.
