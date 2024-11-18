Is Shedeur Sanders the Right Pick for the Titans?
After Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Tennessee Titans find themselves 2-8 and in a prime spot to have a top-3 pick in the 2025 draft.
Sports Grid released its third mock draft where the Titans picked Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick.
The Titans going for a quarterback with its first-round pick should come as no surprise with Will Levis' struggles throughout the season, but the pressure surrounding head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon picking the right franchise guy in an upcoming class that is seemingly being regarded as one of the weaker QB classes of the past two decades continues to add.
The Titans are presumably going to be looking for a franchise quarterback and it is important to note that Callahan has already achieved success in the NFL with several quarterbacks. His success stories include Joe Burrow, Derek Carr, and Matthew Stafford, among others. The Titans are likely searching for a franchise quarterback who possesses good size and the ability to escape pressure.
Sanders has seen great success in his one-and-a-half seasons at Colorado. In just 21 games, Sanders has thrown north of 6,400 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a 71% completion rate.
The football instincts are there with Sanders. , hee spreads the ball around, doesn't turn the ball over, and has led his team to an 8-2 record with a chance to make the College Football Playoffs.
There are two glaring issues Callahan and the rest of the Titans' front office will have to look past if they do want to invest in Sanders.
The first is Shedeur's dad/coach. Deion has been vocal about influencing where his kid is going to be drafted. If the Titans do view Shedeur worthy enough to try to convince the elder Sanders that Tennessee is the right fit, there will also be a level of noise that has to be blocked out as Deion's transition to coaching in the NFL rumors continue to swirl.
There has been speculation that the Titans may look into acquiring both Deion and Sheduer to begin next season. While it would be borderline malpractice for the Titans to give up on their offensive coaching hire one year in without his selection at the quarterback position, rumors about Deion becoming an NFL head coach will only get louder as draft day approaches and Shedeur finds his new home.
Sheduer does not match what Callahan has seen success with. Sanders is smalller, has a weaker arm, and plays more off-script than any of Callahan success stories did. While all the Titans failures aren't all in the hands of Levis, his season further proves the notion that an offensive coach cannot work with any QB, rather one that tailors to the active scheme.
Shedeur may very well be the most talented quarterback in this draft, but his playstyle might give the Titans organization pause after seeing the unstable quarterback play Will Levis has brought to the table with his out of structure nature.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!