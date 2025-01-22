Did Titans Exec Hint at No. 1 Pick?
The Tennessee Titans are picking No. 1 in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1978, and the team has a few different directions it can go in.
The Titans could trade the pick, or they could take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft in either Cam Ward from Miami or Shedeur Sanders from Colorado.
However, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker revealed part of what the team is thinking.
"We won't pass on a generational talent with 1st pick in the NFL Draft," Brinker said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We're doing our homework on all the prospects, including the quarterbacks."
While Ward and Sanders have the potential to be the No. 1 pick, "generational" hasn't been a word used to describe either one of them at this point in the draft process.
However, one player that has been given that title is Travis Hunter from Colorado. Hunter's "generational" tag has been used because he played both cornerback and wide receiver at a high level during his days at Colorado. His two-way ability earned him the Heisman Trophy this past season.
On offense, Hunter caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns while snagging four interceptions and logging 32 tackles on defense.
Many scouts believe he will primarily play cornerback in the NFL, but his receiver skills could make him a very high pick.
The Titans have the first chance on whether or not to take him. If they wanted to announce him as the pick three months before the draft, they can do that and no other team can stop them from doing so.
Did Brinker just do that in this recent press conference? I guess we will find out on April 24, when the first round of the NFL Draft takes place.
