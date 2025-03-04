ESPN Predicts Titans to Make Blockbuster Draft Trade With Giants
The Tennessee Titans have been widely discussed to be in business to deal their number-one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a unique class compared to years previous, the Titans could be primed to move a few spots down the board in a team aspiring that prized number-one pick, landing a few extra assets in return for their rebuild process. It's a bold move, but one that could pay off immensely in the long run.
But what could a package for that number one pick look like?
ESPN's Jordan Reid mapped out a potential outlook for a Titans trade package, proposing a deal with the New York Giants to send their third, 34th, and 2026 third-round pick in exchange for the top spot.
"With Matthew Stafford agreeing to return to the Rams, the Giants' 2025 quarterback options seem to be down to Aaron Rodgers or drafting a quarterback of the future," Reid said. "We're projecting the latter here, with New York sending its first-rounder (No. 3) and second-rounder (No. 34) in this draft and its third-round pick in 2026 to the Titans to have their choice between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders."
It's a minor shift down the board at only two slots, but it's a decision that could have significant implications on how the draft plays out to follow.
In this scenario, the Giants end up securing their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward –– the prospect getting consistent traction around being the top signal caller in the class, and likely the first one off the board in the second round in exchange for a few extra pieces to get to number one.
As for the Titans, the choice gets a bit interesting, as they're left with Penn State's Abdul Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter at three with the Cleveland Browns landing on Shedeur Sanders at two.
In the end, they're predicted to pick up Abdul Carter –– a game-wrecker off the edge.
"Does first-year GM Mike Borgonzi feel comfortable tying his tenure to either one of the QBs? Based on the intel I gathered at the combine, Tennessee will explore trading down while staying in range to pick the first non-QB off the board, as it does here," Reid continued. "In his first full season as an edge rusher, Carter tallied 12 sacks and registered an 18.5% pressure rate, which ranked third in the FBS. With Harold Landry III being granted permission to seek a trade, the Titans currently have minimal pass rush. Picking Carter could be a great start to Borgonzi's rebuild."
The selection isn't a quarterback, but Carter is far from a poor pickup and even has a case to be a strong option for the number-one prospect on the board.
Carter would immediately emerge as a cornerstone on the defensive end for the Titans' future and bring considerable reinforcements to an already appealing Tennessee front seven. While the move leaves the franchise still searching for a long-term answer under center, they get perhaps the best player in the draft and secure further assets for later on.
It's an intriguing direction for the Titans to turn, and based on the reported interest from New York in making a move up to number one, it's well within the range of possibilities in the weeks leading up to the big day.
The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!