Expert Sees Serious Problem With Titans Free Agent Class
After entering this NFL offseason with over $60 million available in cap space to spend, the Tennessee Titans made sure to use that abundance of cash well in the opening days of free agency.
Whether the acquisition involves their offensive line shifts by bringing in free agents Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler, or bolstering up their defensive side of the ball with various additions in both the front seven and secondary, it's been a busy past few weeks for the Titans brass.
But there's one problem: the Titans will be paying a lot for those signings. And in the eyes of some, those moves might not be completely worth the extensive bill being paid by the Tennessee brass.
When stacking up this year's free agency happenings, ESPN's Ben Solak outlined one major issue within the Titans' decisions, ultimately circling the big-time money dished out to their fresh faces on the roster.
"I don't like: The impact of the money," Solak said of the Titans' offseason. "Moore is likely to be a fine starter at left tackle, and I can talk myself into Zeitler retaining his level of play despite being 35. But for $84.6 million in guaranteed money spent -- seventh-most among all teams this offseason -- there's a worrying lack of punch in the Titans' additions. Jones and Barton are replacement-level starters at their positions; Joseph-Day adds good depth, but he's not a starter behind T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons. If Moore and Zeitler plug up the remaining gaps on the offensive line, perhaps the rising tide of that five-strong unit will equal the value spent on them, but that feels like a reach."
The Titans did do a good job through their free agency movements of bringing in contributors to positions of need. Offensive line was a massive hole that needed to be addressed that did, and plugging up a few spots on defense with factors like Sebastian Joseph-Day, Dre'Mont Jones, and Xavier Woods are complimentary pieces that can bring additional confidence on that side of the ball.
Yet, the big question revolves around whether those guys will be truly worth the price the Titans paid for them.
The good news is that the Titans did deal out a big chunk of one-year deals, leaving a bit of flexibility past this season if things end up going south. However, the deal that sticks out like a sore thumb is that of Moore's, totaling in at making $20 million a season for the next four years.
If the former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle can stand out as a huge piece of an improved Titans offensive line, we can all look back on this move in due time to view things as a success. Until then, many will likely be holding their reservations on how well Tennessee's free agency panned out.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!