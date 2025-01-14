Fired Titans Exec Speaks on 'Lazy' Accusations
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has taken a lot of heat during his time on the job.
In his two years with the team, Carthon's record was 9-25 and the team is now on the clock with the ability to make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A lot of talk about Carthon's work ethic has come into the discussion, as he's been called "lazy" by critics. In a recent interview with 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, Carthon responded to those remarks.
"I’ve been called a lot of things and (lazy) isn’t one of them," Carthon said h/t Tennesseean writer Nick Suss. "When it comes to stuff like that and people who speak on you who don’t know you personally, you can shrug that off. There are a lot of people that know me and know my character and know what I’m made of. That’s all that matters to me. I’m not going to give credence to someone who has never sat down and had a personal conversation with me."
Carthon worked and scratched his way from being an undrafted NFL player two decades ago to a general manager in the league, so his work ethic was far from the problem. Could he have made better personnel decisions throughout his time with the team? Of course, but that doesn't make him "lazy."
Sometimes, teams need new voices to lead and that's what is happening here. The Titans should hope that they get someone with Carthon's work ethic for his successor, but the only difference being that the team makes some slightly smarter decisions when it comes to key parts of the roster.
The Titans are currently in the second round of interviews for the general manager vacancy.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!