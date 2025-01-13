Former Titans Exec Joins Mike Vrabel With Patriots
A former member of the Tennessee Titans front office has a new job in the NFL.
"The #Giants are allowing executive advisor to the GM Ryan Cowden out of his current deal and he is expected to join the #Patriots’ front office under Eliot Wolf, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Nothing finalized but the former #Titans exec will soon reunite with Mike Vrabel," NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo tweeted.
Cowden, 46, has 25 years of experience in the NFL. His first 15 years came with the Carolina Panthers, where he worked his way up the ladder in the scouting department.
In 2016, Cowden left the Panthers to join the Titans, where he became the director of player personnel for two seasons. In 2018, Cowden was promoted to become the vice president of player personnel the same year Vrabel became head coach of the Titans.
Cowden stayed in the role until 2022 when general manager Jon Robinson was fired. Cowden took over in an interim capacity before leaving the organization to become an executive advisor to general manager Joe Schoen with the Giants.
Now, he is reuniting with Vrabel with the Patriots just one day after he was named the head coach.
