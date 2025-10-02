Former Titans GM Puts Team on Blast
Having been the general manager of the Tennessee Titans from 2016-22, the last thing Titans' fans expected to see was Jon Robinson throwing shade at the team. His time as GM and executive vice president may not have gone according to plan, but the 49-year-old remains in the loop to all things Titans related.
Robinson took to Instagram to post happy birthday to his wife. In the process, he managed to include #WeA**, a line directly related to QB Cam Ward's post-game press conference. Robinson's full description read, "Happy 46th BDay to my best friend of 26 years, love you babe!! Annnnnddd, I guess it's still MY fault... #WeA**, if ya know ya know..." with three laughing emojis.
Of all places to throw shade at the team, deciding to do so in a birthday post to your wife is certainly one of them. Titans current GM, Mike Borgonzi, was just hired in January. He took over for Ran Carthon, who replaced Robinson in 2023. Ryan Cowden became the team's interim GM upon their dismissal of Robinson in 2022.
Carthon's time as GM was the shortest in recent memory. No one had a tenure shorter than him since John Breen was the GM of the Oilers from 1971-72. There were plenty of GM changes in that era, but they have been extremely uncommon since 1994.
Regardless, Robinson made a joke that the team is off to an 0-4 start because of the situation he left them in. It certainly wasn't great, but that begs the question if Titans fans were more upset then or are now. Ward has struggled, big time. Even with the change in play-callers, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick has only had a few great plays in his first four games.
Keep in mind, the sample size is small. Tennessee nearly fired HC Brian Callahan after he won just three games last year. Instead, they decided to keep him and the team now holds the longest active losing streak in the NFL. With a chance to pick up their first win of the season against the Arizona Cardinals, Ward and company will look to do anything in their power to avoid another shutout.
At the end of the day, Robinson's post doesn't mean too much. He likely won't ever have another job in Tennessee, so he's free to poke fun and say whatever he chooses. It could impact his chances of landing a role with another team, but no one can take away the fact that he was a two-time Super Bowl Champion.
