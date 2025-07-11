All Titans

Former Titans RB Signs Boxing Contract

A former Tennessee Titans running back is continuing his boxing career.

Zach Dimmitt

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) takes the field before facing the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 014
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) takes the field before facing the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 014 / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson hasn't officially retired from the NFL but he's essentially confirmed it by taking another step into the world of boxing.

According to TMZ Sports, Peterson, 40, has signed a contract for a boxing match against Joe "Baby Joe" Castaneda, with a date to be announced. Peterson and Castaneda were recently involved in a viral fist fight at a poker table in Houston but are now going to settle things for good in the ring.

The 2012 NFL MVP with the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson began his boxing career in 2022 with a match against former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who secured the fifth-round TKO over Peterson in Los Angeles.

Peterson has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021 when he was a brief member of the Seattle Seahawks. In the same season, Peterson spent three games with the Titans after the team signed him to a deal in the middle of the campaign. Tennessee released him shortly after.

Along with winning MVP, Peterson was a a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro during his NFL career. He is regarded as one of the best players in both Vikings and NFL history, regardless of position. During that MVP-winning season in 2012, he had the second-most rushing yards in a single season (2,097), coming up just nine yards shy of breaking the record that former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson set in 1984.

However, Peterson has dealt with some serious legal troubles in his post-playing days after struggling with similar issues during his career. In 2022, Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on a felony domestic charge after an altercation with a woman on a flight about to depart for Houston.

More recently, he was arrested on draft night in April for DWI charges after being pulled over following a Vikings draft watch party.

During his time with the Titans, Peterson played in three games and made two starts while finishing with 27 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown along with four catches for eight yards.

