Former Titans WR Announces Retirement
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is saying goodbye to the NFL.
Former Titans wide receiver Chris Conley announced his retirement earlier this weekend after 10 seasons in the league.
"The past 10 years have been a dream. Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them I truly gave it my all," Conley wrote in an Instagram post.
"I cant [sic] mention everyone who was instrumental in my growth as a man and player but if you played a part, I extend a heartfelt thank you. To my teammates, training staff, and coaches thanks for the friendship and trust throughout the years. God makes no mistakes and I’m thankful he proved this to me throughout my career. He is more than enough.
"See you in the next dream."
Now that he is saying goodbye to football, Conley is heading back to school at his alma mater, the University of Georgia, to fulfill another a dream: becoming a filmmaker.
Conley, 32, was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent his first four seasons in the league with the Chiefs before joining the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Conley played two seasons with the Jags before heading over to the Houston Texans from 2021-22. Conley landed with the Titans in the middle of the 2022 campaign, where he played seven games with the team.
During his time with the Titans, Conley caught four passes for 46 yards.
He played his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, playing in 10 games from 2023-24.
Now, Conley can chase a new passion as he works into his post-retirement career.
