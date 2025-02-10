Former Titans WR Calls Out Refs After Super Bowl
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins nearly went from worst to first in the same season, but fell just short of his first-career ring after a 40-22 loss for the Kansas City Chiefs at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
When the Titans traded Hopkins to Kansas City in October, the veteran immediately had eyes set on the Lombardi Trophy, but things hardly went as planned Sunday in New Orleans. The Chiefs were dominated by Philadelphia from the jump, trailing 34-0 late in the third quarter.
After the game, Hopkins voiced some frustrations with the officials while also addressing the narrative that Kansas City's success is typically paired with favorable officiating.
“It’s my first year being with the Chiefs, and I saw a lot of things in the media about the refs, but ... what y’all gonna say now about the refs and us when there was a lot of touchy calls?" Hopkins said. "Are y’all gonna report that? Are y’all gonna talk about the refs now?”
Whether or not Hopkins has a point, it mattered little in a game where the Eagles dominated. There was a few flag-happy moments, but the result of the game was never in doubt for nearly the entire second half.
At the end of the first half when the Chiefs desperately needed some momentum down 24-0, Hopkins dropped a wide-open pass on 3rd and 11 where he had room to run. Instead, Kansas City punted it away and were unable to get any points right before the half.
It wasn't all bad for Hopkins. He finished the game with two catches for 18 yards and a seven-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He also caught a two-point conversion.
After starting the season with the Titans, it's safe to say it's been a wild past few months for Hopkins. He'll now head into the offseason with a decision to make about his future.
