Two Former Titans WRs Will Compete in Super Bowl
A former Tennessee Titans wide receiver is guaranteed to win his first Super Bowl title tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
This isn't the first appearance for Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, who was with the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago against the Chiefs. Brown had six catches for 96 yards during the game, but he likely would have preferred a win instead of some strong stats.
Brown was traded from Tennessee to the Eagles on the night of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks. Since then, he's been a top target for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Philly offense, and that is a big reason why the team is in its second Super Bowl in three years.
While Brown will face the Chiefs again in his second Super Bowl, there will be another former Titans wide receiver on the other sideline.
DeAndre Hopkins began the 2024 campaign with the Titans in training camp, playing out the final season of his two-year deal that he signed about 18 months ago. While the Titans were hearing chatter about moving him with an injury, the team ultimately decided to keep him. However, when the Titans began to slip in the standings, Hopkins was dealt to the Chiefs for a mid-round pick.
Hopkins had 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns with the Chiefs in the second half of the year, but he only has a single 11-yard catch in the postseason.
The Chiefs may need more from Hopkins if they are going to get past the Eagles for their third Super Bowl victory in a row.
Kickoff for tonight's game is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!